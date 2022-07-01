German government on : "Russia's actions are inhumane and cynical"

Official Berlin condemned the shelling by Russian troops of residential buildings in the Odesa region.

This was stated to journalists by the spokesman of the German government, Steffen Gebeshreit, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The federal government strongly condemns the rocket attack by the Russian military on a civilian residential building and a recreation center in the Odesa region, as a result of which many people died. This once again shows us in a cruel way that the Russian aggressor is deliberately going to the death of civilians. The actions of the Russian side, which talks about collateral losses, are inhumane and cynical," Gebestreit said.

He noted that the Russian population must finally understand this truth.

The spokesman also reiterated that the German government condemns the horrific attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk a few days ago. Conclusions are drawn from this, decisions are made. This topic was discussed on the sidelines of the recent G7 summit in Bavaria.

"Attacks on the civilian population are war crimes. Russian President Putin and the perpetrators will have to answer for this," the official representative of the federal government emphasized.

As reported, on the night of July 1, the Russian army attacked the village of Serhiivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Odesa region.

The rockets hit a nine-story residential building and a recreation center. So far, the number of dead has reached 21 people.