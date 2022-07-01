Norway will consider issue of supplying gas to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Stere

The Government of Norway, together with representatives of mining companies, will consider the issue of supplying natural gas to Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gar Stere said this at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Mr. President and I said that Ukraine also needs natural gas, has such a request. I will take this request to our companies.

They are already doing everything they can, working at maximum capacity. But the request of the President of Ukraine is what I will take home," Stere said.

He reminded that Norway supplies Europe with about 20 percent of its natural gas needs.

According to Stere, after the start of the war, when Russia began to be cut off from providing energy resources, many European colleagues asked whether Norway would fulfill its obligations under such conditions.

"I said yes. Can we increase production? I said that production is already at its maximum, but we can add a little to be able to supply to Europe," said the Prime Minister of Norway.

