Johnson became honorary citizen of Odesa

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became an honorary citizen of Odesa.

Major Hennadii Trukhanov said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

The politician was awarded the Order of Honor named after Hryhoriy Marazli of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degrees. According to the head of Odesa, Johnson received the title for helping the city during the war.

Hennadii Trukhanov added that if the entire world community took the same position as the people of Britain, we would have defeated the Russian army a long time ago.

"I would like to emphasize that this is the struggle of the entire civilized community against fascism version 2.0, and in this struggle Mr. Johnson will become the first honorary citizen of the city - a subject of Great Britain, during the entire existence of the award - since 1862," Trukhanov said.