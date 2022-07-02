Occupiers released 270 rounds of ammunition in Sumy region, woman was injured, - RMA

During the day, July 1, the occupiers released more than 270 mines, rockets and projectiles of various calibers on the territory of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Zhivytsky, the head of Sumy RMA, reported this on Telegram.

Bilopolska, Novasloboda, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Velikopysarivska, Hlukhivska, and Krasnopillia communities came under enemy fire.

A 64-year-old woman was injured by a fragment of a Russian projectile in the Shalyhinsk community. She was working in the garden at that time.

Infrastructure was also damaged as a result of shelling: houses of civilians, farms, power grids and the Water Tower. The exact number and nature of the destruction is being determined.

