Residents of Kherson region put up total resistance to occupiers. Leadership of invaders moves with security, in armored cars and bulletproof vests, - General Staff

Local residents continue to resist the occupiers in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers and their henchmen are afraid of the resistance of the local population, which is growing in particular in the Kherson region. The leadership of the invaders moves with a large number of guards, in armored cars and bulletproof vests. The local residents continue to put up total resistance," the message says.

