Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two mass offensives of Russian army - in direction of Verkhnokamyanka and gelatin plant, - Haidai. PHOTO

The troops of the Russian Federation are attacking from different sides - they have attracted an extremely large number of soldiers and equipment.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the morning of July 2, Censor.NET informs.

During the past day, the occupiers opened fire with all available types of weapons in Privill, Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Zolotarivka, Loskutivka, Verkhnyokamyanka, and Bilogorivka.

"Private houses in the villages are burning one by one. With such a high density of shelling, we only manage to shelter the victims. It is burning in several places at the same time. We barely have time to eliminate large-scale fires in Lysychansk. Like in an apartment building, where the flames spread to several apartments. Or in a shopping center - if the fire on an area of 1,800 square meters was not extinguished in time, it is difficult to imagine the consequences," said the head of the Luhansk Region, Serhiy Haidai.

A wounded man from Lysychansk was brought to the hospital in Chernivtsi yesterday.

On July 1, Serhiy Gaidai added, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two massive Russian offensives - in the direction of Verkhnokamyanka and the gelatin plant, where the enemy had attempted to conduct reconnaissance by combat. In both cases, the occupiers left.

























"The Russians are attacking from different sides - they have involved a lot of soldiers and equipment. Our soldiers are holding back the enemy's offensive," the speaker emphasized.