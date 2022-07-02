In Black Sea, enemy strengthened with 3 large amphibious ships, - OK "South"

Three large amphibious ships were added to two enemy missile ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

This is reported by the press service of OK "South" on Facebook, informing about the operational situation in the south of Ukraine about the results of July 1, Censor.NET reports.

"The adversary intensified its tactics of airstrikes as a cover for the arrangement of retreat lines. During the day, six airstrikes were carried out on the positions of our units, on Zmiin Island, and simply on civilians. With helicopters, in pairs and groups, the enemy worked around the Kherson region and Mykolaiv region, concluding in the evening with attack aircraft, but without our losses. In response, our aviators attacked ammunition warehouses, a strong point, and a concentration of enemy forces and equipment in the area of Snigurivka, Blagodatny, Olgany, and Davydov Brod in pairs. The results are being investigated. But it is already known that the enemy army has been shortened by 27 Rashists, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, the Msta-C self-propelled howitzer, and 3 units of armored and automotive equipment. 3 field ammunition depots in the Kherson region were also destroyed. In the Kherson and Skadovsky districts, the enemy continued aerial reconnaissance to identify the positions and intentions of our units. For which he was deprived of two drones," the message reads.

"2 enemy missile ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea continue to carry a threat with more than one and a half dozen cruise missiles on board. 3 large amphibious ships were added to them. Not feeling protected, they keep as safe a distance as possible from the Ukrainian coast," they added.