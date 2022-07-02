Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,870 people, 217 planes, 186 helicopters, 1,582 tanks and 3,737 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24 to 02.07 are estimated to be:
personnel - about 35,870 (+120) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1582 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3737 (+1) units,
artillery systems - 800 (+4) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 246 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 105 (+0) units,
aircraft - 217 (+0) units,
helicopters - 186 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 653 (+8),
cruise missiles - 144 (+1),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2614 (+4) units,
special equipment - 61 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut. The data is being verified," the report says.