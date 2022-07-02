Russian troops hit port infrastructure and enterprises of Mykolaiv with missiles

There were new rocket attacks on Mykolaiv, the port infrastructure and private enterprises were shelled, communities of the region were also shelled, there was a dead person.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On the morning of July 1, 12 rockets were fired at Mykolaiv. The port infrastructure and private enterprises were fired upon. Among them, the production of perfumes and lime. According to the Military Command of the Defense of the city of Mykolaiv, one of the enemy missiles was shot down," the message reads.

Also, on the morning of July 2, explosions were again heard in Mykolaiv. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Read more: In morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

In addition, on July 1, there were shellings in Shirokivska hromada. The household was hit. Shelling of villages along the demarcation line continues in the Berezneguvat community. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

In the afternoon of July 1, shelling of the villages of Halytsynivka, Lymana of the Halytsynivska community, and the village of Bilozirka of the Pervomayka hromad was recorded. As a result, a house was damaged in the village of Bilozirka, and one person died.

In addition, as a result of enemy shelling in the forest tract of the Halytsyniv community, coniferous litter and forest plantations on an area of 1 hectare burned.