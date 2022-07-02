Around 4 a.m., occupiers fired rockets at Nemyshlyan district of Kharkiv. Near Bogorodichny, enemy suffered losses and retreated - Synehubiv

Today's morning was particularly restless for Kharkiv residents. Around 4 a.m., the occupiers insidiously fired rockets at the Nemyshlian district. Law enforcement officers are working on the spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"On the territory of the region, the enemy attacked the towns and villages of Izyum, Chuguyiv, Kharkiv, Bogoduhiv, and Loziv districts. During the day, the occupiers shelled the villages of Udy and Cherkasska Lozova, the village of Donets, and the towns of Dergachi and Barvinkovo from rocket and artillery systems. Private houses and farm buildings were damaged. Forest strips caught fire as a result of the shelling. In the Zolochiv community, the occupiers actually destroyed a kindergarten with artillery fire," the head of the region notes.

During the day, 4 peaceful residents of the region were injured: 2 people in the Izyum district, 1 - in Kharkiv district, and 1 - in Loziv district.

"The most active combat operations on the territory of the region are taking place in the Kharkiv and Izyum directions. North of Kharkiv, the occupiers are conducting defensive battles and are focused on restraining the actions of the Armed Forces. In the Izyum region, the Russians tried to conduct assaults in the direction of Bogorodychny, but suffered losses and retreated. In this direction, the enemy is also trying to improve the system of providing its troops," Synehubiv said.

