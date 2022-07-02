EU may allow transit to Kaliningrad, but there will be restrictions, - Spiegel

The EU plans to allow transit through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region of goods subject to sanctions, but in limited quantities.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP, Spiegel writes about it.

According to the publication, in the coming days, the European Commission intends to publish an explanation regarding the application of sanctions.

"The clarification of the European Commission directly concerns all EU member states, but mostly it concerns only the situation with Kaliningrad. According to the document, Russia will be allowed to transport sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad, but only in the amount commensurate with the supplies before the invasion," says messages

This rule is designed to prevent the export of products to other countries through Kaliningrad in violation of EU sanctions. Lithuanian customs documents will determine exactly how much Russia is allowed to deliver to the enclave.

Read more: It's like declaring war - Lukashenko on Lithuania's blockade of goods in Kaliningrad region