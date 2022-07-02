Zelenskyi awarded 634 military personnel, 291 of them posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi awarded 634 Ukrainian defenders with state awards.

The relevant documents were published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, by decree №460/2022 the president awarded awards to 237 military personnel, 223 of them posthumously. Decree №461/2022 нawarded 187 defenders, 32 of them posthumously. Decree №462/2022 awarded awards to 224 military personnel, 36 of them posthumously.

According to the specified documents, for personal courage and selfless actions shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath, defenders of Ukraine were awarded the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, "For Courage", Danylo Halytskyi, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "For impeccable service", "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For a saved life".

