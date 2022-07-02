Number of dead and missing as result of Russian attack on shopping center in Kremenchuk is 22 people, - Mayor Maletsky

The search and rescue operation at the Amstor shopping center is ongoing, less than 10% of the rubble remains to be cleared.

Mayor Vitaly Maletsky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Out of 21 people who were considered missing, the bodies of 20 dead were identified by the expert examination, and one person remains missing. One person died in the hospital.

Thus, as of today, the number of dead and missing as a result of the rocket terrorist act in the "Amstor" shopping center is 22 people. The search-and-rescue operation continues, less than 10% of the rubble remains to be dismantled," said the head of the city.

We will remind you that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile attack on the "Amstor" shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time, there were about a thousand people in it. At least 19 people died, more than half a hundred were injured. On July 1, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers examined and dismantled the wreckage of 90% of the total area of the Amstor shopping center. Since the start of work, 29 body fragments have been found at the impact site. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. The world's leading politicians condemned this atrocity.

