Fierce battles are currently taking place near Lysychansk, but city itself is not surrounded - National Guard

The most difficult situation in the east is now in the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region.

The spokesman of the National Guard of Ukraine, Ruslan Muzychuk, said this on the air of Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past few days, as information from the General Staff shows, the situation is the most difficult in the Lysychansk, Bakhmut directions and in the Kharkiv region. The enemy is also attempting assaults in the Sloviansk direction, trying to improve its tactical position," said the spokesman of the National Guard.

He added that the enemy's goal here remains access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Muzychuk clarified that fierce battles are currently taking place near Lysychansk, but the city itself is not surrounded, it is under the control of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, there is a great threat of rocket and artillery shelling of the southern and northern regions of Ukraine, in particular, the border areas of Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast.

At the same time, Muzychuk added that the invaders used more modern missiles at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. "And currently Soviet-made missiles are being used. However, they are no less threatening," he said.

The spokesman of the National Guard informed that both the National Police and the NGU are taking many measures to strengthen the Ukrainian border regions, in particular the section of the border with Belarus.

"There, in addition to those actions related to the direct strengthening of the state border, preventive exercises are also carried out in order to identify persons who can cooperate with the enemy, provide information for defeat," he noted.