Theft of Ukrainian metal is part of Russia's strategy to destroy competitor on world market, - Romanova

Russia's theft of Ukrainian products, especially metal and grain, is part of the strategy to destroy Ukraine as the main competitor on world markets.

This opinion was expressed by the director of legal support of the Metinvest group Svitlana Romanova, Censor.NET reports.

"Undoubtedly, Russia is a country of thieves. We saw this from the actions of the Russian military, who ransacked apartments. And in Mariupol, Russia loots at the state level, and brags about it on federal channels. Therefore, on the one hand, this is banal theft and the desire to get rich for someone else's money account", believes Romanova.

However, at the same time, the theft of metal and grain is not only looting, but also part of a global strategy to destroy the Ukrainian economy, she emphasizes. And the main task of the Russian Federation is to remove a competitor in the grain and metallurgical market. "Historically, for example, Metinvest's main competitors were Russian manufacturers. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Russia's strategic goal is to destroy Ukraine as its competitor on international markets. We are strong and known outside the country primarily for the metal from which skyscrapers around the world, ships and infrastructure facilities are built - and, of course, grain, which we provide to many countries," she summarized.

We will remind you that Russia has already stolen three ships of metal produced by the Azovstal and MMCI plants from the Mariupol port. Stories in which the authorities boasted about their "achievements" were shown on the Russian federal TV channels, where it was said that export volumes would increase when the occupiers restored the port's water and electricity supply.

In turn, Azovstal and MMCI appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to open criminal cases against companies and individuals involved in metal theft. And the Metinvest company called on its international partners and port operator companies not to buy products stolen in Ukraine and to inform the company about sales attempts.