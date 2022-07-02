Key goal of Russian Federation in this war is Odesa and full control over Black Sea, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Denysenko

The key goal of the occupiers in Ukraine is actually not Donbas, but Odesa and full control over the Black Sea.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vadym Denysenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As of now, their minimum plan is simply the annexation of this territory, the maximum plan is, if they succeed, then to develop an offensive on Mykolaiv and then on Odesa. Because the key goal of this war is actually not Donbas, but definitely Odesa and full control over the Black Sea," he said.

Currently, the occupiers are unable to implement their plan, Denysenko explained.

"The situation is such that we have partially cut off the supply system between parts of Russian army groups in the south of Ukraine. So far, they cannot do anything in particular in this direction. They are digging in and they are preparing for the annexation of this territory," the minister's advisor concluded.

