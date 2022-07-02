"Marshall Plan" for Ukraine should take ecology into account, EU commissioner said

In Ukraine's recovery plans, it will be necessary to pay attention to the restoration of the country's war-ravaged ecosystems.

According to him, environmental losses from the conflict "are growing every day" and it may take "generations" to restore ecology.

Next week, leaders of dozens of countries and international organizations will gather in the Swiss city of Lugano to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine, hoping to develop a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild the country even as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue.

The plan "definitely" should include an environmental component, Sinkevičius added.

"(Environmental) costs are increasing every day, because we see how the barbaric actions of the Russian side do not stop," he emphasized.

Sinkevičius noted that Russian forces are bombing chemical facilities" and have endangered nuclear power plants, and "hundreds of thousands of tons" of destroyed Russian military equipment will also need to be destroyed.

He said environmental damage, especially to large forests, was a "crime of the greatest magnitude" that "will take generations to deal with."

