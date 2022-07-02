AFU began to use German SMArt self-directed shells to destroy Rashist armored vehicles, - Butusov. VIDEO

Ultra-modern German homing missiles began destroying tanks of the Center Group of Russian-fascist invaders in Ukraine.

This was stated by Editor in Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

On July 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a video showing, according to sources, the world's first successful combat use of SMArt projectiles produced by the German company GIWS mbh in Donbass. The video shows the explosion of the projectile over the combat vehicle and its defeat, Butusov writes.

The journalist explained how this weapon works:

The 155 mm SMArt shell fires at the coordinates of the enemy's armored vehicles and then does everything by itself.

At a certain height above the target the shell explodes and fires two combat submunitions on parachutes, which have their own microradars and infrared sensors to search for armored vehicles.

Once the target is identified, a hypersonic impactor is fired at it, striking the combat vehicle from above. The speed is such that even if Russia puts its Arena-M active protection system on the tanks, their characteristics do not allow them to intercept the attack."

According to Censor.net's sources, two shells destroyed two pieces of Russian Armed Forces equipment during the July 1 shelling. It is likely that one of them, which was destroyed by the explosion, was a Pantsir SAM system or a tank. On July 2, German SMArt shells of the AFU hit a Russian Armed Forces convoy - up to 8 units of military equipment of the Russian-Fascist forces were damaged or destroyed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually being saturated with ultramodern Western weapons, which are beginning to give Ukrainian soldiers an advantage and allow them to wage a non-contact war with the enemy," Butusov notes. In his opinion, after the deployment of large-scale production under the programs of support for Ukraine from NATO, the AFU will have a great technological advantage over the occupiers.

"The training and tactics of ground troops should also be changed for such weapons, the use of people and, above all, infantry on the front line should be much more careful," the Censor.net Editor-in-Chief stresses.

