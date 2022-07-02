Mine explosion on beach in Odessa killed 1 person and injured another 1 - Mayor's office

Two men exploded on an enemy mine during a vacation on the beach in Odessa region, resulting in one death, one wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Odessa City Council, citing reports from Operational Command "South".

On a beach in Odessa oblast, a group of men decided to relax, despite the ban and warnings about the danger of mines along the entire Black Sea coast and coastal waters.

During a swim in the sea one of the vacationers exploded on an unidentified explosive device, his body was dragged ashore with no signs of life. The second swimmer received a contusion and light scratches and refused to be hospitalized," the report says.

