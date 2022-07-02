In many rear cities now there is a relaxed feeling, but war is not over - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his daily address to the Ukrainian people on July 2.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Zelensky's official Facebook page.

"There is a feeling of relaxation in many rear cities now, but the war is not over, its brutality is only increasing in some places, and it must not be forgotten. So be sure to help the army, help the volunteers, help everyone who is left alone at this time. Spread the truth about the war and the crimes of the occupiers. No matter how difficult today, must remember what tomorrow holds. And that tomorrow should bring the maximum benefit to Ukraine - everyone and everyone should do everything possible for this," Zelensky said. .

