Everyone in Russia should remember that Ukraine cannot be broken, even by brutal war, - Zelensky

Russia must remember that Ukraine cannot be broken by anything, not even a brutal war.

This was stated in video appeal by Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The war continues, but already now it is necessary to do everything possible so that the aggressor lost not only on the battlefield, but also historically, conceptually, so that everyone in Russia remembers that Ukraine cannot be broken by anything, by anyone and even by a brutal war," he stressed.

