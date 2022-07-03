Russian occupants have three times covered Sumy region's border area with mortar fire - RMA

Russia shelled Shostka district of Sumy region three times during the day. The occupants used mortars from their territory.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

Two communities came under fire:

after 08:00, the Russians fired mortars at the Shalyhino community, 12 arrivals; after 14:00 at the Esman community, 5 arrivals from mortars; almost at 21:00, the mortar fire was repeated at the Shalyhino community, 14 arrivals.

As Censor.Net reported earlier, during July 1, the occupants fired more than 270 mines, rockets and shells of various calibers into the Sumy region.