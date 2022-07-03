Armed Forces repulsed assault on Kharkiv and Slavyansk directions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy assault near Prudyanka in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy also unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations near Mazanivka in the Slavyansk direction.

Thus, the one hundred and thirtieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions. According to available information, from July 1, 2022, the rotation of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Brest region began. The air defense system is being strengthened at the expense of units of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide increased protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. In addition, the enemy fired from the territory of the Russian Federation at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Bachivsk and Vovkivka, Sumy Region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions. The areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Zamulivka, Volobuyivka, Milova, Protopopivka, Pytomnyk, Prudyanka and Nortsivka were shelled with artillery.

Our soldiers successfully repelled an enemy assault near Prudyanka. The enemy launched an airstrike near Mospanovo and Hrakovo.

In the Slavic direction, the occupiers are defending themselves. Areas of settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, Sukha Kamianka, Virnopillya, and Mayaki were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery. On several occasions, unsuccessful attempts were made to conduct assaults near Mazanivka. They were repulsed and left. The enemy uses electronic warfare systems.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of the cities of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka. Conducted offensive actions near Belogorivka, had no success and were forced to retreat.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired near Novoluhansky and Travnevy. Conducted an airstrike near Pokrovsky. Attempts are being made to conduct an offensive in the area of the settlement of Spirne, hostilities are ongoing.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy fired at our positions in the areas of Pisky, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novodanilivka, Poltavka, Biloghirya, Olgivske, and Kamianske settlements. With offensive actions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the area of the Spartak settlement.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces in the likely directions of attack. Conducted systematic shelling from barrel and rocket artillery. They carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Ivanivka.

The Russian occupiers are launching systematic rocket attacks in the direction of Mykolaiv.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet continues to perform the task of blocking Ukraine's maritime communications and conducting reconnaissance. Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in virtually all directions of hostilities - in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. Made almost one and a half dozen group flights. About twenty units of enemy equipment and two field ammunition depots were destroyed. Our units continue to successfully perform missile and artillery fire missions. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.