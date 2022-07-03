There are three Russian missile carriers with 24 cruise missiles and two large amphibious assault ships in Black Sea - OK " South"

In the Black Sea, three Russian ships with 24 cruise missiles and two large landing ships are currently in readiness for the possible use of missile weapons.

This was announced on Facebook by the "South" Operational Command, Censor.NET reports.

"Quantitative and qualitative changes have taken place in the ship formation of the enemy fleet: from now on, three missile carriers equipped with 24 cruise missiles and two large amphibious ships are on duty," the message reads.

