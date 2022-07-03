As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 344 children died and more than 642 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 986 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of July 3, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 344. The number of wounded has increased - more than 642.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 342, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on July 2, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian military on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Dobropillya, Donetsk region.

2,102 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.