Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,970 people, 217 planes, 187 helicopters, 1584 tanks and 3744 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.07 are approximately:
personnel - about 35,970 (+100) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1584 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3744 (+7) units,
artillery systems - 801 (+1) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 246 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 105 (+0) units,
aircraft - 217 (+0) units,
helicopters - 187 (+1) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 654 (+1),
cruise missiles - 144 (+0),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2618 (+4) units,
special equipment - 64 (+3).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. The data is being verified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.