Since beginning of invasion of Russian Federation, more than 31,000 crimes have been registered in Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General. INFOGRAPHICS
The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informed about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Crimes of aggression and war crimes: 20,940 crimes were registered. Of them: 20,165 – regarding violation of the laws and customs of war, 73 – regarding the initiation, preparation or initiation and conduct of aggressive war, 19 – regarding the propaganda of war, 683 - others," the agency said.
Also, law enforcement officers registered 10,381 crimes against national security, of which: 7,282 – were related to encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, 1,231 – were related to treason, 1,403 – were related to collaborative activities, 78 – were related to aiding the aggressor state, 64 – related to sabotage, 323 - others.