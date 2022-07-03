Successful counter-offensive operation is underway in Kherson direction, - spokesman of National Guard brigade, Starskyi

The successful counteroffensive operation of Ukrainian forces continues in the Kherson area.

Press officer of the rapid response brigade of the National Guard, Kharytin Starskyi, said this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Liga.net".

"As for the southern direction, our successful counteroffensive operation continues there," he said.

According to Starsky, it will be possible to talk about it in more detail later, when there are results that can be shared with the public.

"Now we have to be patient and wait a bit," he said.

On July 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military had defeated the occupiers from Ivanivka in the southern direction. On July 3, the mayor of Melitopol announced that the Armed Forces had disabled the Russian base in this temporarily occupied city.