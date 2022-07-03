I am sure that soldiers of Ukrainian fleet will be guaranteed to send rest of aggressor's crew after "Russian ship", - Zelenskyi

Today, Ukrainian military sailors celebrate their professional holiday in the difficult conditions of the military situation, in fierce battles with the Russian invaders.

This is stated in the congratulations of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the occasion of the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"I congratulate you on the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian military sailors celebrate their professional holiday in the difficult conditions of the military situation, in fierce battles with the Russian invaders at sea, on land, and in the air, showing heroism, courage, resilience, and invincible character. Ukraine is proud of you, inspired by your combat successes, supports you in every possible way, shares the pain of losses, and believes in the resilience of the officers and sailors of the domestic fleet," the head of state said.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyi expressed his gratitude to all personnel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their valor and heroic performance of military duty, courage, and self-sacrifice.

On this day, we bow our heads to the memory of those who gave their lives in the war against the Russian aggressor. Eternal glory to them!

"I am sure that the high professionalism of the soldiers of the Ukrainian fleet and the skillful command of modern weapons and military equipment, which you have already demonstrated to the whole world, will surely send the rest of the Russian aggressor's crew after the "Russian ship". I wish the Ukrainian military sailors good health and indomitable spirit in defense of the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and new victories in battles with the occupiers. Glory to the Military and Naval Forces of Ukraine!" Zelenskyi said.

