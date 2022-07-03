Shoygu reported to Putin about full occupation of Luhansk region

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the occupation of the entire territory of the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

Shoygu reported to Putin about the occupation of Lysychansk. But he noted that the Russians allegedly also occupied Bilogorivka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantseve, and Bila Gora.

He stated that the total area of the territories over which the Russians took control over the last day is 182 square kilometers.

