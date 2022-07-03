Russians have strengthened filtering measures in occupied Kherson region, - regional council

The Russian invaders intensified filtering measures in Kherson, Oleshky and other settlements in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook page of the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yury Sobolevskyi.

"The Orks have strengthened filtering measures. Please be extremely careful. Searches in Kherson, Chornobayivka, Oleshky," Sobolevsky wrote.

According to him, the aggressors are looking for either Ukrainian underground or Russian deserters.

