First stage of EU macrofinancial assistance will be provided to Ukraine in summer, - Dombrovskis

The first round of macrofinancial assistance from the EU under the new program for Ukraine will be provided immediately after ratification by the European Parliament and national parliaments, as expected before the summer recess.

Valdis Dombrovskis, executive Vice-President of the European Commission, told this to journalists on the sidelines of a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Lugano, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"On the part of the EU, we are preparing a program of macrofinancial support. The first stage - worth 1 billion euros - should start working in the summer, it is pending approval by the European Parliament and national parliaments," the politician said.

According to him, the program envisages the allocation of 9bn euros in total.

He reminded that the IMF estimates Ukraine's short-term deficit this year at 39bn dollars.

When asked by Ukrinform to comment on the effect of the EC measures to abolish import duties on Ukrainian goods, Dombrovskis is convinced of their efficiency.

"From the European side, we have given Ukraine the possibility of duty-free and quota-free access to the European market, and we have seen a positive effect for Ukrainian exports to the EU since the first days of the introduction of these measures," he said.

The politician added that, in addition, solidarity corridors are provided to promote Ukrainian exports, especially the export of grain in a situation of blockade of Ukrainian ports. "And we see that this helps the Ukrainian economy," Dombrovskis stressed.

He noted that commercial purchases of Ukrainian electricity will also be increased soon. "Therefore, we are not only providing financial support, but we are also looking for ways to support the Ukrainian economy and Ukrainian companies," he said.

Speaking about the conference in Lugano, he named two topics under consideration: short-term financial needs of Ukraine and long-term reconstruction. It is important, he said, to coordinate the positions of different donors, to determine the principles of work, ways of financing.

"There are many issues, preparations need to start now, not to wait until the war is over, we need to be ready, and until then we should not forget about the support now, because it allows Ukraine to stay afloat," Dombrovskis said.

As reported, an international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction is taking place in the Swiss city of Lugano on July 4-5 with the participation of Ukrainian and international politicians, leaders of the EU and international organizations, international financial institutions.