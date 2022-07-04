We need to defeat occupiers, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need to "defeat the occupiers".

"The situation at the front line has not changed significantly during the day. The enemy continues to terrorize the border areas of Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and districts of the region, and Donbass," he said in video appeal on Monday evening, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are responding, pressuring and destroying the offensive potential of the occupiers day in and day out. We need to defeat them. It is a difficult task, it requires time and superhuman effort. But we have no alternative - it's about our independence, about our future, about the fate of all Ukrainian people," he said.

