Welsh and Scottish governments allocated 100 million pounds sterling for military aid to Ukraine - Johnson

The Welsh government allocated 35 million pounds sterling for military aid to Ukraine, Scotland allocated 65 million pounds sterling. Wales hosted 3,000 Ukrainian refugees, while Scotland hosted 6,000.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson announced this in Twitter.

"The Welsh government has committed £35 million to our military support for Ukraine, and Welsh families have accepted 3,000 refugees," Johnson wrote.

He said he discussed with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford "continuing to work together against Russian aggression."

Johnson also wrote that he spoke with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"I just spoke with Nicola Sturgeon to announce the success of the UK's cooperation in support of Ukraine.

I thanked the Scottish government for its £65 million contribution to increasing UK military aid to Ukraine to £2.3 billion and efforts to house Ukrainian refugees," he wrote.

