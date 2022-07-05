Ukraine itself will decide when to give diplomacy chance in war with Russia, - Head of OSCE Rau

As a victim of aggression, Ukraine must decide for itself when and on what terms to negotiate with the aggressor.

This was stated by the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau during the annual session of the UN Parliamentary Assembly in Birmingham, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"What is the role of diplomacy here? My answer: it is up to the victim to decide when and under what circumstances, under what conditions he is willing to negotiate with the aggressor. The Ukrainians are paying right now the highest price for their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is for them to decide when diplomacy should be given a chance," Rau said when asked about the role of diplomacy in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to the acting OSCE Head, it is important to first realize "what the true face of this war is." "We have an aggressor and we have a victim. The aggressor has no right to do what he does. There is no justification under international law for aggression. The victim has every right to defend himself. The victim has every right to expect support and assistance from those who are convinced that international law should be at the core of international relations," he added.

Rau noted that the obligation of all diplomats, including those in the OSCE PA, is to "wait for the Ukrainian side to call." "When they (Ukrainians - ed.) are ready and decide that in terms of their national interests diplomatic efforts and our intervention are required - then we must be ready to respond," the current Head of the OSCE said.