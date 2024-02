During an air alarm in Mykolaiv at approximately 5:30 in the morning, explosions rang out.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this in a telegram.

The mayor reported that there were explosions in the city.

He also urged to wait for official information about the causes of the explosions.

