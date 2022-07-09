Ukrainian military did not allow invaders to take control of Vuglehirskaya TPP, - General Staff

The Russian invaders tried to establish control over the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP through offensive actions. Ukrainian soldiers did not allow them to do this.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 9 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

There are no significant changes in the activities of enemy units in the Volynskyi, Poliskyi, and Siverskyi directions. At the last, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops near Senkovka and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region and the settlements of Esman and Alekseevka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are defending the previously occupied frontiers. The enemy shelled the areas of Yavirske, Stara Hnylytsia, Ukrainka, Mykilske, Bazaliivka, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkassky Tyshki, Pyatihirske, Prudyanka, Chornoglazivka, Kutuzivka, Stariy Saltiv, Shestakove and Rubizhne settlements with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire near Dibrovny, Bogorodychny, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, and Suligivka.

Read more: Occupants unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive in direction of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansk, and Kramatorsk districts. They are trying to advance in the area of the Hryhorivka settlement with assault actions, and the fighting continues.

In the direction of Bakhmut, enemy shelling was recorded near Zaitsevo, Berestovo, and Klynovo. Made an airstrike near Spirny.

By offensive actions, the occupiers tried to establish control over the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP and improve the tactical position in the Dolomite region. Ukrainian soldiers did not allow them to do this and pushed them back to their previous positions.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, mutual shelling of positions along the contact line continues. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Mali Shcherbaki.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy continues systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces already eliminate 36,900 Russian invaders. INFOGRAPHICS

There remains a further threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire successfully at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and warehouses with ammunition. The enemy has significant losses.