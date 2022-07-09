347 children died as result of aggression of Russian Federation on territory of Ukraine, more than 647 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, more than 994 children were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"As of the morning of July 9, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 347. The number of wounded has increased - more than 647. These numbers are not final, as work continues to establish them in places of active hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the message says.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 348, Kharkiv region - 186, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31.



"On July 7, a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,116 educational institutions were damaged. Of them, 216 were completely destroyed," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

