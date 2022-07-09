Landfill, poultry complex, and field were fired upon by occupiers in Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers continue to attack civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Harvest fields, a poultry complex, garbage dumps, and open areas. The Russian "army" hit such "targets" during the day in the Kharkiv region. The Defense Headquarters did not record any shelling in Kharkiv.



That night there were hits in the Solonytsivska community, Kharkiv district. Coniferous litter and a tent of the restaurant complex were on fire. Also, at 10:05 p.m., there were hits on the open territory in the Novovodolaz community," the message says.

In the Izyum region, a landfill with an area of 5 hectares was on fire due to shelling. Also, a poultry complex caught fire in the Izyum region.

"Barley and wheat fields burned in Chuguyivska, Sakhnovshchynska, and Slobozhan communities. The total area is more than 25 hectares! Zolochiv community was again under fire, fires broke out in warehouses," said the head of the RMA.

A 64-year-old woman was injured by shelling in the Tsirkunivska community, she received shrapnel wounds, her condition is average. Doctors provided all the necessary help.

