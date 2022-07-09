Last day, as result of shelling by occupiers of Mykolayiv region, railway, residential buildings were damaged, fields and forests were burned

The troops of the Russian Federation are shelling the Mykolaiv region: two railway stations, houses were damaged, fields and a forest on the Kinburn spit were burned.

This was reported by the press service of the Regional State Administration on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Bashtanskyi district. In the Berezneguvat community, there is constant shelling of villages along the demarcation line. So, on the night of July 8, Berezneguvate station, Murakhivka village, and Kalynivka village of Berezneguvat community came under fire. Previously - without victims. Damage information is being updated. As a result of the impact of ammunition and their fragments, harvest residues and dry grass burned in the open territory of the village. Good for the Bashtan community," the message reads.

In addition, in the Mykolaiv district on July 8, approximately from noon, the Russian invaders shelled the village of Novomykolaivka of the Pervomayskaya community, as a result of which residential buildings and stone fences were partially damaged. Grain fields, forest strips, and dry land also caught fire. There are no victims.

Also, yesterday, after enemy shelling, a forest fire broke out on the Kinburn spit and two fires of coniferous flooring in the forestry area near the village of Vasylivka of the Ochakiv community.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv in the morning, - Kim

We will remind, that on the morning of July 9, Mykolaiv was shelled. Detailed information is being clarified.