Racists attacked residential area of Kharkiv - Synehubiv

Russian occupying forces hit a residential area of Kharkiv with rockets.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"In Kharkiv, in one of the residential areas, the occupiers previously launched a rocket attack.

All services are working on site. Dear citizens of Kharkiv, limit your stay on the city streets as much as possible. The Russian occupiers act insidiously and unpredictably, trying to intimidate the civilian population," the message reads.

