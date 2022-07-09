Number of victims of shelling in Kryvyi Rih increased to two, 20-year-old girl died in hospital

The second victim of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih by the Russian occupation forces died in the hospital.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valenta Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A 20-year-old girl, wounded in the morning due to enemy shelling in Kryvyi Rih, died in the hospital. Medics fought for her life for several hours. Unfortunately, the injuries were too severe... This barbaric shelling of a peaceful city took the lives of two people," the message reads.

Three people were injured. Two were treated by doctors and are now at home.

"A 43-year-old man is in the hospital. He is the father of the dead girl. How can tell him that his child is no longer there..." Reznichenko added.

