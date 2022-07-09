Information about 70 Ukrainian athletes who died as result of Russia's war against Ukraine has been made public

The Union of Public Organizations "Sports Committee of Ukraine" collects information about athletes who have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

Thus, information about 70 dead people was published on the "Angels of Sport" website, informs Censor.NET.

In particular, among the dead: football player Petro Gavryliv, wrestler Yevhen Slyusarenko, football player Oleksandr Shyshkov, karate player Oleksandr Malofeev, weightlifter Vitaly Morozov, American football players Yaroslav Mohonko and Igor Boyko, tennis player Kyrylo Vasylchyshyn, rugby player Vladyslav Gorbunov.

We will remind, on July 3, that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called the losses among athletes who went to defend Ukraine. "Many Ukrainian athletes joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend our state, defend it on the battlefield. 89 athletes and coaches died as a result of hostilities. 13 were captured and are in Russian captivity," he said.

