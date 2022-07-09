Russia is not going to withdraw troops from south of Ukraine, - Ambassador of Russian Federation to Great Britain Kelin

Russia does not plan to withdraw its troops from southern Ukraine and intends to "liberate the entire Donbas."

This was stated by the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Great Britain Andrii Kelin in an interview with Reuters, answering questions about the plans of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

He added: "It is difficult to predict the withdrawal of troops from the south of Ukraine, because we have already learned from experience how provocations begin after the withdrawal, everyone is shot and so on (Kelin alludes to the fake version spread by Russian propaganda about the atrocities of the Russian army in Buch. - Ed.)".

The ambassador also repeated the manipulative reasons for the full-scale invasion: "protection of the Russian-speaking people" (who were "ignored by the West") and opposition to the United States (which "humiliates Russia" after the collapse of the USSR by expanding NATO to the east, and "uses Ukraine" to threaten the Russian Federation).

According to Kelin, sooner or later Kyiv will have to decide: conclude a peace agreement with Russia or "continue to slide" to complete collapse.

The author of the article, Jake Cordell, notes that the ambassador's answers give insight into Russia's potential ultimate goal in Ukraine: a forced partition that would deprive the country of more than a fifth of its territory.