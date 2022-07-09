Yurchyshyn about Spartz's letter regarding Iermak: "You just have to stop stealing and be afraid of being exposed"

The fact that the activities of the Tatar wing of the PO will become (has been for a long time) the subject of close public and non-public attention of our partners was clear from the return of attention to the fight against corruption.

This was stated by People's Deputy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, commenting on the letter of Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to Biden regarding the possible connections of the head of the OP Andrii Iermak with the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"It's good that it didn't happen before the EU's decision on Ukraine's candidacy or before the vote on lend-lease: about the Spartz letter and more.

The fact that the activities of the Tatar wing of the OP will become (has been for a long time) the subject of close public and non-public attention of our partners was clear from the return of attention to the fight against corruption. It, this attention, dropped significantly after 2019, because there were hopes for the new president and his team. And the initial steps were very encouraging. When Yanukovych's old staff began to dominate it, everything returned to normal. Anonymous channels and raids on activists-grant-eaters, the positioning of the "eagle Zakharchenko", the "employee of the Riga militia" as an effective manager of law enforcement agencies... all this has already happened, it is not new. Kremlin handwriting Kolomoisky performance.

As a result - distrust of partners and loss of image for Tatar patrons - the president and the head of his office.

Read more: Council created DNA registry in Ukraine

What should be? Removal of Tatarov, appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, announcement of the beginning of the competition for the director of NABU, Iermak's public statement - ready to check my connections, hide nothing, form an international group. Ideally, synchronization with the USA on sanctions, in particular against Kolomoisky.

What will be? Outrage over interference in internal politics, further pressure on the court to disrupt the competition for the head of the SAPO, verbal sparring with partners, slowing down the pace of cooperation, bringing the situation to a difficult level and...implementation of some of the steps from "what should have been". Because it is not realistic to fight Russia without partners. Unfortunately, the decision package will be without personnel changes in the PO. Because I don't know what Oleg Tatarov is holding all of her, probably, daddies have been very full since the time of Ianukovych, but they don't want to let him go. Rather, they are afraid.

Watch more: Consequences of morning rocket attack on Mykolaiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

But all the same, sooner or later you will have to decide. Because as Matthew 6:24-25 said, No one can serve two masters, because either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will hold on to the one and neglect the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.

It's a shame that this is all during active battles. And yes, it will definitely use Russia. The question of who is the customer will traditionally remain in parentheses. After all, in order not to get into such trouble, you just have to stop stealing and be afraid of being exposed," said Yurchyshyn.

We will remind you that earlier, the first Ukrainian woman in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Victoria Spartz, sent a letter to President Biden regarding the possible connections of the head of the OP Andriy Iermak with the Russian Federation.