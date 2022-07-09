There was explosion at "Azovstal" in Mariupol, there are victims among occupiers, - Andryushchenko

In Mariupol, captured by Russian troops, an explosion occurred at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, there are victims among the invaders.

Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. The occupiers just have a miners' holiday today. At approximately 12:30 another explosion. This time in the Azovstal region. At the same time, a fire broke out in the Azovstal region. The military surrounded the area, starting from the Amstora district in the Left Bank district. According to preliminary information, the remains are burning coal. In advance, there are victims among the occupiers," Andryushchenko wrote.

He noted that he is currently waiting for confirmation, but in any case, the news can be called good - Mariupol is taking revenge.

Before that, he reported: "Today at 5:56 a.m. in the area of ​​MMK, Ilyich, an explosion rang out that the whole city heard. The Center, Zhytlovy microdistricts 17; 23 and even Sartana houses shook. The occupiers are silent and it is clear why. Another passionate greeting was conveyed to the occupiers by our Heroic Garrison of Mariupol. Crooked demining sent three Russian sappers right into Kobzon's corpse. Mariupol continues to retaliate and take revenge even in this way."