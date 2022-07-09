Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Melnyk, was dismissed - Zelensky's decree

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant decree No. 479 of the head of state appeared on the website of the President's Office on Saturday, July 9.

"Release Andrii Yaroslavovych Melnyk from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the text of the decree reads.

