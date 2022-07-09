Canada has yet to make decision on sub-sanctioned turbine for Nord Stream 1 - Natural Resources Minister Wilkinson

Canada has not yet made a decision on the return after the scheduled repair of the gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and continues to dialogue with partners from Ukraine and Germany on this issue.

"Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Friday that 'it's not easy and we haven't made a decision yet, but we're certainly talking to our friends - Ukraine and Germany,'" the report said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation also reached out to turbine manufacturer Siemens Energy Canada for comment on reports from Berlin that Canada had decided to grant Germany's request to transfer the turbine to it. "This is the first I've heard of it," company representative Anne Adair said.

According to her, there are currently no changes, and Siemens Energy Canada continues to adhere to the sanctions regime.

Adair also stated that simply delivering the turbine to Germany, and not to Gazprom, would not be enough to circumvent the sanctions. According to her, Siemens expects the matter to be resolved through an official exemption from sanctions, justified by humanitarian considerations in view of Germany's energy needs.

As CBC notes, the Ukrainian embassy in Canada also released a statement on Friday saying that the Ukrainian side is aware of the dialogue between Canada and Germany regarding the Siemens turbine and that Ukraine hopes that "the Canadian government will ensure the full integrity of the current sanctions regime ".

As reported, Kyiv asked Canada not to return the Siemens turbine, which was there for maintenance, to Russia, citing sanctions that prohibit the transfer of any gas-related equipment. Germany, on the contrary, is actively persuading its partners to return the unit so that the Russian Federation does not have an excuse to reduce gas supplies to Germany.

Gazprom last month cut the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40% of normal levels, citing a delay in returning equipment serviced by Siemens Energy in Canada.

Gas turbines are made in Canada. There, they undergo regular maintenance at Siemens Energy AG facilities. One of the turbines was sent to Montreal for overhaul.