Residents of Kherson region are urged to prepare shelters to survive offensive of Armed Forces: "Our guys will work as carefully as possible, but war is war"

Residents of the occupied Kherson region should leave the region, and those who cannot should prepare for hostilities, seek shelter, water and food.

This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"All the same, our people need to leave.

I know that it is very difficult and not everyone has the opportunity, but it must be done. Those who can't do it in any way should prepare for the fact that shelter will be needed again, it is necessary to prepare a supply of water, a certain supply of food in order to survive the onslaught of our troops. We understand that our guys will work as carefully, surgically as possible to save every life, but war is war," Sobolevsky said.

According to Sobolevsky, there have been more and more successes in the Armed Forces of the Kherson region recently.