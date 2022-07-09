First four HIMARS installations destroy more enemies than classic 152-mm guns, - Reznikov

Modern warfare has demonstrated that it is high technology that defeats the onslaught.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Today, only the first four HIMARS installations, which Ukraine received from partner countries, inflict more damage on the enemy than the classic time-tested 152-caliber guns," the Minister of Defense said.

Reznikov stated that Ukraine needs drones, electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems, communication systems, automated control systems and many, many other weapons.

"In order to save the lives of our soldiers, we need drones to fight. Modern warfare has demonstrated that it is high technologies that defeat the onslaught," he said.